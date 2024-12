DJ Jazzy Jeff simultaneously lamented the number of friends/Hip-Hop legends who’ve died in recent years, including one of his best friends Biz Markie.

DJ Jazzy Jeff is mourning the loss of DJ Gary O, another pioneering Philly artist.

Jeff shared the news via Instagram on Thursday (December 19) and lamented the number of friends/Hip-Hop legends who’ve died in recent years, including one of his best friends Biz Markie.

“You were MY OG…for 40 plus years,” he began. “You were there from my start…you traveled around the globe with me…Miami LA Dubai…you DJed my wedding…You were my FRIEND…

I lost Biz…Clark Kent now YOU…I’m crushed right now…Thank You GO for EVERYTHING…You will always be be LEGENDARY.”

Jazzy Jeff included several photos of Gary O, although he didn’t share a cause of death. In fact, that has yet to be disclosed anywhere.

Gary O was a prominent Philadelphia-based radio and club DJ with a career spanning over 43 years. He was instrumental in the success of Gotham, a renowned Philadelphia club, and was associated with WDAS FM, hosting events like the WDAS Live Saturday Night Dance Party at Harrah’s Casino in Chester. He was also known for his contributions to the Philadelphia music scene, opening doors and inspiring many in the industry.

As DJ Jazzy Jeff noted, the Hip-Hop community has suffered numerous deaths of some of its most beloved members. More recently, DJ Clark Kent lost his battle with colon cancer. A rumor he’d died went rampant on social media in October, but it turned out to be false.

But October 24, fellow New York City Hip-Hop vet Eric B. shared the news on Instagram, writing simply, “Rest in Peace.” He also verified it with AllHipHop via text, assuring us he got the information from Clark Kent’s family.

The family soon issued its own statement, writing, “IT IS WITH DEEP SADNESS THAT WE SHARE THE PASSING OF BELOVED RODOLFO A. FRANKLIN, KNOWN TO THE WORLD AS DJ CLARK KENT. CLARK PASSED AWAY THURSDAY EVENING SURROUNDED BY HIS WIFE KESHA DAUGHTER KABRIAH AND SON ANTONIO.”

Biz Markie, on the other hand, died in 2021 from stroke complications stemming from diabetes. The Juice Crew rapper had been struggling with his health for over a year. In July 2020, he was in a Maryland area hospital receiving treatment related to Type II diabetes. Friends of Biz started to worry when they hadn’t heard any updates for six months.

“He’s not doing great, but it’s not as scandalous as it felt in the beginning,” a source told me at the time. “Short story is Biz is diabetic, he had slipped into a diabetic coma, but that has happened to him in the past and it would only last a little while. He would go to the hospital, get discharged and get his meds under control. This particular time, he had a stroke while he was in the middle of the coma.”

Sadly, Biz didn’t make it and died at 57, a disturbing trend as of late. Many Hip-Hop artists aren’t living beyond 50 or 60, something that many feel needs to be addressed. That doesn’t even include the 20 and 30-somethings who are losing their lives to gun violence and overdoses. AllHipHop sends its condolences to Gary O’s friends and family.