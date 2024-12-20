Doechii & Issa Rae Team Up For Unique “DENIAL IS A RIVER” Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii tapped Issa Rae for an Insecure-style performance of her “Alligator Bites Never Heal” track “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

The Florida native is on a run of recent unique, creative performances and her appearance on the Genius Open Mic stage was no exception.

Issa Rae opens up by asking Doechii what she’s been up to since they last spoke. Doechii then seamlessly launches into the song, which sees her reflect on an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her with a man.

Later during the performance, Rae delivers an Insecure-style monologue.

“I just feel like this is the perfect opportunity for us to just take a second and kind of unpack what’s happened to you,” she says. “You know, this guy cheated on you and…”

Doechii, Issa Rae – DENIAL IS A RIVER

Her Issa Rae collab follows viral performances of her Grammy-nominated mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Earlier this week, the Grammy Museum held a special spotlight event for The Swamp Princess to celebrate her mixtape. The project is up for three awards, including Best Rap Album, the first time a female artist has received the nod for a mixtape.

Killer Mike joined Doechii at the event, branding her “the leader in rap right now.”

“You’re not a rapper aspiring to be, you’ve been an artist,” he declared. “You choose rap to tell a story but visually, [the cover of Alligator Bites Never Heal] is striking.”

Killer Mike added, “It is absolutely a testimony to me that the south has produced an artist like you.”

"Killer Mike crowns Doechii as 'the leader in rap right now' at the Grammy Museum spotlight event for Alligator Bites Never Heal. The mixtape is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys. The south keeps winning! 🐊🔥 pic.twitter.com/HetPyRcZh7 — Chasethatclout (@chasethatclout) December 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar recently crowned Doechii “the hardest out,” and Beyoncé named her as one of her current faves.

After such a stellar year, Doechii is gearing up to deliver her official debut studio album in 2025.

“All I can think about is this album,” she told Variety earlier this month. “So I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it.”