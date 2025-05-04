Doechii Calls Out Critics Over Lip-Sync Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii addressed Grammy lip-sync rumors and online critics in a new interview saying she’ll defend herself when needed but won’t engage nonstop.

Doechii tackled Grammy backlash and internet trolls head-on during a recent Cosmopolitan interview where she made it clear she’s not afraid to speak up—when it matters.

The 26-year-old rapper, who took home Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the 2025 Grammy Awards, responded to accusations that she lip-synced during her high-energy performance.

“That is my DJ’s voice picking up on the lines that I can’t say because I was doing a somersault. That entire performance was live!” she said in a video message shortly after the show in February.

Reflecting on the incident, Doechii said: “With the Grammys, I was halfway joking. Like, please don’t play with me. I don’t cheat. I don’t cut corners, and I take my performances really seriously. So I was clapping back a little bit.”

Though she’s not one to constantly engage online, the Tampa-born artist made it clear she won’t stay silent if the moment calls for it.

“Am I going to be constantly online responding? No, that’s not something I like to practice,” she said. “But I do 100 percent believe that there are times and places to defend myself. If that happens to be through the internet, then maybe.”

Still, she acknowledged the toll it can take.

“But it’s not sustainable for me to constantly be going back and forth and reacting to people online.”

Doechii became only the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys, a milestone she achieved on February 4.