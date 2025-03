Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii is giving Lauryn Hill her flowers after their their memorable surprise duet at a music festival over the weekend.

The rap icon surprised the audience by introducing the Florida native for a surprise duet of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” on Saturday (March 8).

“I want to introduce y’all to another sister,” Hill announced before welcoming Doechii to the stage.

After the memorable collab, Doechii took to Instagram to give Lauryn Hill her flowers. She wrote about Hill’s lasting impact on her artistic journey alongside a carousel featuring footage from their performance.

“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill,” Doechii began. “My mom would play it from top to bottom everyday on my way to school for years. I would sing your songs as if I wrote them, imagining myself on stage. Each song deepened my love for music and my curiosity to write raps.”

She continued, “I carried your principles with me during my coming of age. And I carry them with me now at this current stage of my career.”

Expressing her gratitude, Doechii called the experience “the greatest honor hip hop could give me,” and said, “Thank you Miss Lauryn Hill. Praise God.”

The tribute marked a reflective moment for Doechii following recent controversies surrounding her remarks on dating.

She revealed that her biggest dating red flag is “a straight man” during a recent “Hot Ones Versus” appearance with DJ Miss Milan.

The comments divided fans on social media, with some criticizing her and others defending her right to personal preferences.

Meanwhile, Doechii recently made a striking impression at Paris Fashion Week. She turned heads, showcasing her electic style in a series of bold looks for Chloé, Schiaparelli, Valentino, Acne Studios and others.

No one is doing Paris Fashion Week like Doechii. pic.twitter.com/mwCnC5gRXm — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) March 7, 2025