Doja Cat Deep Throats Microphone During Stunt At Seoul Concert

Doja Cat put her microphone in her mouth during a Seoul concert, creating another viral moment from her Tour Ma Vie shows.

Doja Cat shocked fans when she put her microphone in her mouth during a concert in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month.

The rapper was performing “Jealous Type” when she wrapped her lips around the microphone head. Video of the moment spread across social media within hours.

Fans at the Seoul venue gasped when they saw what happened. The clip shows Doja holding the mic close to her face before putting it in her mouth.

The microphone moment happened in the middle of her set. Doja continued performing, usually after the brief stunt.

This isn’t the first time Doja has done something unexpected during her “Tour Ma Vie” shows. She performed in Thailand earlier this month, wearing a pink wig with white powder on her nose during “Demons.”

The “Tour Ma Vie” trek supports her latest album Vie, which dropped in September. Doja said the album explores “love, sex, romance, pain, and wonder within a relationship.”

She chose the title Vie as a nod to “La Vie en Rose” and tied it to romance themes throughout the project. The singer called it an “adventurous” entry in her catalog. Doja’s concerts have become known for wild theatrical moments. Fans never know what she’ll do next on stage.

The “Tour Ma Vie” world tour continues through 2026. Shows are scheduled across multiple continents before wrapping up in North America next December.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the Seoul incident. Some called it artistic expression, while others questioned if it was safe.

The Seoul concert was part of the Asian leg of her world tour. Doja has been performing across different countries for months.