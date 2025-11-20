Doja Cat Attacks Fans Who Mocked Her “Me Vie World” Tour Opening

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat clapped back at critics of her Ma Vie World Tour opener in New Zealand and told them she’s putting on a Broadway show.

Doja Cat fired back at criticism over her Ma Vie World Tour launch in Auckland, New Zealand, dismissing complaints about low-budget visuals and outfit repetition by making one thing clear: she’s here to sing, not to stage a musical.

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer didn’t hold back after social media lit up with disapproval following her Tuesday night show.

Attendees called out the stripped-down production and said the performance felt too similar to her 2023 Scarlet tour. One user wrote the new show “just gives scarlet with different outfits,” while another hoped “she listens to the criticism.”

Her response was blunt. “I won’t and I don’t need you,” she replied to one detractor.

I’m so f###### angry — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 20, 2025

When a follower asked about the lack of wardrobe changes, she doubled down. “I’m singing my MUSIC for the people who want to hear me SING,” she wrote.

In another post, she added, “I make music for people who enjoy music. I’m not a Broadway act.”

You can’t do what I do and the more I do it the more it will bend you out of shape enough to go on the internet and write a think piece. You disappoint me. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 20, 2025

The 30-year-old artist has long had a complicated relationship with her audience. In 2023, she lost around 250,000 Instagram followers after lashing out at fans who called themselves “Kittenz,” telling them to “get a job.” She later deleted the posts.

That wasn’t the first time she pushed back. In 2022, she briefly changed her social media handle to “I quit” after backlash from Paraguayan fans over a canceled concert.

Earlier this year, she opened up about uncomfortable encounters during meet-and-greets, saying she felt violated when people touched or kissed her without consent.

Despite the backlash in Auckland, some concertgoers praised the show’s choreography and vocal performance. One supporter called her “one of the greatest performers ever.”

The setlist included 27 tracks spanning her discography, from early hits like “Say So” to newer releases like “Jealous Type.” Her previous tour supported the Scarlet album and featured chart-toppers like “Paint The Town Red” and “Agora Hills.”

The Ma Vie World Tour resumes Saturday in Perth, Australia. She’ll head to Europe in May and June before wrapping up in the United States. South American dates are scheduled for 2026.

Throughout the online exchange, Doja Cat stayed firm in her stance. “Keep your… opinion to yourself,” she told one commenter. “You are not the artist, you are the watcher.

Who f###### cares I’m singing my MUSIC for the people who want to hear me SING. You’re not even at the f###### show. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2025

f### you. don’t come to my show — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2025

Oh f### you c### you’re no better than a tmz reporter you f###### low life b#### — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 20, 2025