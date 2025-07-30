Doja Cat Roasts Fan Over Breast-Shaming Comment In Savage Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat shut down a body-shaming comment during her livestream with a biting, sarcastic response that quickly went viral.

Doja Cat went off during a livestream when a viewer complained she was showing “too much f###### boobs,” firing back with a sarcastic takedown that left little room for misinterpretation.

“Is it hard for you?” she asked with a laugh. The Grammy winner leaned in further, mocking the viewer’s discomfort with a deadpan delivery.

“Is it difficult to sit there and watch me exist?” she added. “Are you scared of what you’re feeling? Are you scared of how I make you feel?”

She didn’t stop there continuing to troll the fan. “I can’t believe people get mad at boobs,” she added, clearly amused. “You’re here because this is where you wanted to be.”

The livestream moment added to Doja Cat’s growing list of viral clapbacks. The rapper and singer has been open about her body, including a 2023 breast reduction and liposuction procedure that brought her down to a 32C.

Doja Cat Maintains Her Stance On Sydney Sweeney Controversy

Elsewhere online, she doubled down after taking a swipe at Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle ad, which used a pun on “genes” and “jeans.”

Critics accused the campaign of promoting outdated beauty ideals and racial undertones, pointing to the emphasis on Sweeney’s blue eyes and blonde hair.

Doja Cat mocked the ad in a viral TikTok, mimicking the script in a cartoonish country accent.

“Genes are inherited from parents to children… My jeans are blue,” she said, parodying the tone of the original spot.

After one social media user suggested she stay quiet, she clapped back again. She replied, “I should always talk and I will continue to.”

However, she faced renewed criticism from social media users who referenced the 2025 backlash over allegations that her boyfriend, white streamer J. Cyrus, was racist and abusive. Other past controversies include her involvement in alt-right chatrooms, laughing at racist jokes, and wearing a T-shirt featuring comedian Sam Hyde, who has been linked to the alt-right.