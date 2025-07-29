Doja Cat Clowns Sydney Sweeney As Racist Controversy Over “Genes” Explodes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat clowned Sydney Sweeney all over TikTok after the actress’s cringy American Eagle ad blew up online for all the wrong reasons.

The ad, which awkwardly plays on “great genes” and “great jeans,” has folks comparing it to Nazi-era ideology, and Doja wasted no time roasting the ad.

In the now-viral ad, Sweeney smiles and says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

The ad didn’t sit well with a whole lotta people, including Doja Cat.

Doja jumped on TikTok and dropped a parody of the ad, poking fun at Sweeney’s lines and facial expressions with her usual deadpan delivery with a redneck accent.

Doja and the rest of the internet quickly clocked the campaign’s weird focus on Sweeney’s bright blue eyes and blonde hair, which many called out as pushing a whitewashed beauty ideal.

Critics said the ad was pushing eugenics, a racist pseudoscience from the early 1900s that claimed certain people were “genetically superior” and others needed to be “bred out.”

It was used to justify sterilizations, discrimination and Nazi propaganda. So when you put a blonde white woman in an ad talking about “great genes,” people are gonna side-eye that real fast – and the backlash was loud.

One user tweeted, “Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not in my bingo card this year but I ain’t complaining.” Another chimed in, “Doja on the right side of history as usual.”

People online said the ad lacked racial diversity and questioned whether the same script would’ve flown if a Black or brown celeb were in the spot.

Meanwhile, American Eagle’s social media accounts are being flooded with insults, jokes and threats of boycotts and threats of boycotts if they pull the ad.