Doja Cat & SZA To Perform “Kiss Me More” At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat was able to earn her third Top 10 single on the Hot 100 chart thanks to the SZA-assisted “Kiss Me More.” Plus, the Yeti Beats-produced track is now the highest-charting single in SZA’s career.

The two women will team up to present a live rendition of the current #5 song in America at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. That will mark the first time Doja Cat and SZA perform their hit collaboration on television.

“I feel like I say this every time. She was in my heart when I wrote this, and I needed her to be on the hook, and I needed her to put a verse because she brings a depth to everything that she does,” said Doja Cat about tapping SZA for the “Kiss Me More” record.

In addition, Doja Cat is a finalist in five categories at this year’s BBMAs. She is competing for Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album (Hot Pink), and Top R&B Song (“Say So”).

SZA is up for Top R&B Female Artist as well. The Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist won a BBMA in that same category in 2018. Three years ago, her debut studio LP Ctrl was also a finalist for Top R&B Album and she was up for Top R&B Artist.

After Hours album creator The Weeknd earned 16 nominations, the most for any act in 2021. Hip Hop star DaBaby was second among nominees with 11 nods. Pop Smoke (10), Juice WRLD (7), and Megan Thee Stallion (7) were among the leading finalists too.

OVO Sound co-founder Drake is set to be honored at the BBMAs as the 2010s Artist Of The Decade. Houston-based rapper/activist/philanthropist Trae Tha Truth will be the second recipient of the Change Maker Award. Pink will receive the ICON Award.

Other announced performers for the ceremony include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sounds of Blackness, and The Weeknd. “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers will serve as host for the evening.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are scheduled to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. This year’s BBMAs are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021.