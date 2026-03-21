Doja Cat Trolled Her Estranged Dad With X-Rated Content Instead Of Concert Tickets

Doja Cat sent her estranged father an X-rated link instead of concert tickets, sparking viral family drama that had TikTok in stitches.

Doja Cat trolled her own dad, sending her estranged father an X-rated link instead of concert tickets for her South Africa show.

The rapper shared the whole awkward exchange on TikTok and people can’t stop talking about it.

Her father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. He told her he couldn’t make the Pretoria performance because they don’t message enough and she never calls him on WhatsApp.

“On a lighter note, I was messaging my father ’cause he’s here in Africa and he said that he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp,” Doja Cat said in the video.

She figured it would make buying tickets super easy for him since he was too busy to pay attention to his superstar daughter. But the link wasn’t what he expected. It was adult content.

Dlamini’s response was wild. He said he’d send it to his management team to handle.

“He said, ‘Oh yes, I will send this to my management; my management will handle all of this. At the moment, I’m just very busy … doing costume and rehearsal, so I cannot do this myself,'” Doja Cat recalled.

Once he clicked the link, he was very confused as to what exactly he was looking at.

“What I’m seeing, is gay p###. It’s like a p#### on my screen, and I don’t know if it’s a scam because I feel like they’re scamming here, I can’t get the ticket,” she said, bursting into laughter.

This isn’t new territory for Doja Cat. She’s called her dad a “deadbeat” in interviews before. Their relationship has always been rocky and distant.

The TikTok video just shows how strained things still are between them.