Don Toliver Talks Working With SZA On Her ‘SOS’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper/singer drops a new song inspired by Beenie Man’s “Girls Dem Sugar.”

Don Toliver delivered his latest single, “4 Me” featuring Kali Uchis, this week. The Houston-bred rapper and the Colombian-American singer began dating in 2020.

In addition to dropping a new collaboration with his girlfriend, Don Toliver contributed to SZA’s chart-topping SOS studio album. The Travis Scott protégé appeared on the DJ Dahi-produced “Used” track.

Toliver recently took part in a new interview with Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show. During the discussion, the musician born Caleb Zackery Toliver discussed working with SZA on her sophomore LP.

Don Toliver Says The ‘SOS’ Album Is “Beyond Amazing”

“To be honest, the song was in a pack for a little bit. It was just one of those things where I’m like, ‘Whenever she drops her album, I’m pretty sure she would’ve put that song on there,'” explained Don Toliver.

The Life of a Don album creator continued, “When I got the call that she was actually using it, I was just beyond excited, man. That album is beyond amazing. For me to be a part of it was just crazy. Big, big shout-out to SZA for that.”

Life of a Don came out in 2021. It followed 2020’s Heaven or Hell. Both albums peaked in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region. “4 Me” featuring Kali Uchis is expected to live on a forthcoming project tentatively titled Lovesick.

“Man, the year looks amazing. I’m releasing music here. I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve,” Toliver told Lowe. He added, “I feel like Friday I have a crazy, crazy announcement. One of the biggest announcements I ever made in my life.”

Big Happy Valentine Day To My Baby 👸

4 Me Drops 2/15 at 9am PT Ft @KALIUCHIS 🥰

Big Announcement Friday

LOVESICK 🫡❤️‍🩹🪄🕺🏿🌊 pic.twitter.com/n8h7sdl3vI — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) February 14, 2023

“4 Me” Borrows From Beenie Man

Don Toliver’s “4 Me” interpolates Beenie Man’s 2000 hit “Girls Dem Sugar” featuring R&B singer Mýa. The Neptunes produced that track. “Girls Dem Sugar” charted in several countries including the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I’m 100% inspired by the original song. Honestly, when I was in high school, I picked up on a lot of songs that I would always hear when I would go to school in the morning,” said Don Toliver about “Girls Dem Sugar.”

The Cactus Jack recording artist added, “I’ve forever been a fan of Neptunes as well. This is just a full-circle moment for me. It was really crazy. Wheezy sent me an Instagram Story with the song on it. I was just like, ‘Yo, let’s make this a beat.'”