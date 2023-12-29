Donald Glover Teases New Childish Gambino Album To Drop Soon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It’s been three years since the rapper/singer’s last LP.

Donald Glover is an award-winning actor. The Atlanta native is also an award-winning recording artist known as Childish Gambino.

Fans of Childish Gambino have not gotten a new album from the rapper since 2020’s 3.15.20. That project followed 2011’s Camp, 2013’s Because the Internet and 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”

It appears Gambino is ready to release another body of work shortly. During a brief conversation with TMZ, the 40-year-old entertainer teased a musical comeback.

“Another album,” Childish Gambino answered when asked what he has coming up next. In addition, the former Community star told the cameraperson a new collection of tunes would arrive “soon.”

While it has been three years since Gambino dropped his last album, he has remained active in Hollywood. For example, he co-created the Swarm series for Amazon Prime Video.

Additionally, Donald Glover will produce and star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith television remake. His previous TV work includes the production of the Emmy-winning Atlanta.

Childish Gambino has won five Grammy Awards during his career. The Recording Academy named “This Is America” as Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year in 2019.

“This Is America” also received the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Gambino won his first Grammy in 2018 when “Redbone” scored a victory in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category.