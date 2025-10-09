Donald Trump Announces Israel & Hamas Have Signed First Phase Of Peace Plan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his proposed Gaza peace plan, marking a potential breakthrough.

Donald Trump announced a significant diplomatic milestone Wednesday (October 8) as Israel and Hamas signed off on the initial phase of his proposed peace plan, aimed at halting the devastating conflict in Gaza and securing the release of hostages.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump posted on Truth Social, calling it “a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America.”

The agreement includes the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces to pre-agreed positions. Trump said “ALL of the Hostages” would be freed “very soon” as part of what he described as “first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal and praised Trump’s role in reaching it. “Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home,” Netanyahu wrote on social media. “Thank you, President Trump, from the depths of my heart.”

Hamas issued a statement acknowledging the deal, crediting “responsible and serious negotiations between the movement and the Palestinian resistance factions.”

The group urged Trump and international mediators to “compel the [Israeli] government to fully implement the agreement’s requirements.”

According to Trump’s 20-point plan, the deal calls for the release of 48 hostages — 20 of whom Israel believes are still alive — in exchange for 1,950 Palestinian prisoners.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded with cautious optimism, saying the families received the news “with a mix of excitement, anticipation, and concern.”

The announcement came on the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages.

Israel’s military response has since killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, and left large parts of the territory in ruins.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the development, stating, “The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The stakes have never been higher.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump is “considering going to the Middle East” after visiting troops at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.

Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations in Gaza have continued. Far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has publicly opposed the deal, pushing instead for a total defeat of Hamas, revealing the political strain within Netanyahu’s coalition.

Qatar, a central mediator in the talks, has pushed for international guarantees — led by the United States — to ensure Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent end to hostilities.