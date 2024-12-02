Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden For Pardoning Son Hunter   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump is reacting to President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter despite previously claiming he would not do so.

President-elect Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden, branding the move “an abuse and miscarriage of justice.”

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday evening (December 1), questioning whether Biden would also grant clemency to the rioters involved in the Capitol Building siege on January 6, 2021.

“Does the pardon given by Joe To Hunter include the J-6 hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” he questioned. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

During his four years in office, Trump issued numerous pardons, including to Kodak Black, in a final wave in January 2021 as his presidency ended.

Joe Biden Claims Hunter Was Singled Out

Despite previously stating that he would not do so, Biden announced his son’s pardon earlier Sunday, just weeks before Hunter was to be sentenced on federal gun charges and tax evasion charges. In a statement, Biden claimed the charges were politically motivated.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong,” Biden said.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” he added. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me — and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

BREAKING: Pres. Biden issues statement on his decision to issue a pardon for son Hunter Biden: "I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision." https://t.co/RLEvavZmg2 pic.twitter.com/3YPUUXmfWf — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2024

Hunter Biden also made a statement following the pardon, insisting he doesn’t take it for granted.

“I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction – mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport,” he wrote. “Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends.”

The statement continued, “I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”