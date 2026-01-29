The Bardi Gang and the Barbz don’t agree on much. But Laura Ingraham’s latest blunder has both fanbases shaking their heads at the Fox News host’s stupidity.
Ingraham mixed up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during Wednesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle. She blamed Minaj for the explicit lyrics in “WAP” before getting corrected by her own producer on live television.
The embarrassing moment happened while Ingraham discussed Minaj’s recent support for Donald Trump’s child investment account initiative. Nicki Minaj appeared at the White House earlier this week, calling herself Trump’s “number one fan.”
“Now, conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by lyrics in some of her songs over the years. ‘WAP,’ I won’t say what that stands for,” Ingraham declared during the segment.
The control room immediately jumped in. “That’s Cardi B,” a producer said through Ingraham’s earpiece.
“That’s Cardi B. Oh, that’s how bad I am. That’s Cardi B. Thank you, Sam,” Ingraham responded, trying to laugh off the mistake with guest Sen. Bernie Moreno.
The Fox host later doubled down on her error.
“I can’t believe I insulted Nicki Minaj, comparing her to Cardi B. Can you tell I’m a country music fan?” she asked viewers. Social media users quickly roasted Ingraham for the mix-up.
The gaffe becomes even more absurd when you consider Ingraham’s long history of feuding with Cardi B specifically. The Fox host has repeatedly targeted the Bronx rapper over the years, making pointed attacks about her music and political views.
Ingraham previously criticized Cardi B’s Grammy performance and questioned her influence on young women. She’s also mocked the rapper’s political commentary and activism on multiple occasions.
Cardi B has fired back at Ingraham several times, calling out the host’s hypocrisy and defending her right to speak on political issues. The two have engaged in public spats that span years of back-and-forth criticism.
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have maintained one of Hip-Hop’s most notorious rivalries since 2017. The feud between the two rappers reached its peak during a 2018 altercation at New York Fashion Week.
Both artists have released diss tracks and made subtle jabs at each other through interviews and social media posts.
Fox News has a documented pattern of misidentifying prominent Black individuals. The network previously confused Gayle King with Robin Roberts and mixed up other Black commentators and celebrities.