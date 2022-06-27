Drake Becomes Fifth Act In History With At Least Eleven No.1 Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Canadian superstar joins Jay-Z as the only rappers with more than ten Number Ones.

Aubrey Drake Graham has established himself as one of the most commercially successful artists of the last decade. The OVO Sound boss continues to rack up accolades for his already illustrious career thanks to his latest effort, Honestly, Nevermind.

This week saw Drake’s name added to an exclusive list of legends. Drizzy is now just the fifth act in music history to have more than ten No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind debuted at #1 on the latest Billboard 200. The 35-year-old rapper/singer joins The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11) on the all-time rankings of musicians with the most No. 1 projects.

Honestly, Nevermind started atop the Billboard 200 with 204,000 equivalent album units. That opening total is significantly lower than Drizzy’s previous studio LP. 2021’s Certified Lover Boy also launched at #1 on the Billboard 200 but managed to collect 613,000 first-week units.

Drake Could Have The No. 1 Album & No. 1 Single At The Same Time

Additionally, Honestly, Nevermind brought in the fourth-largest streaming week of 2022 (250 million streams). Drake’s new collection only follows Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (357 million streams), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (343 million streams), and Future’s I Never Liked You (284 million streams).

Un Verano Sin Ti currently sits at #2 on the Billboard 200. Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache slipped three spots to #7. Khaza by Kevin Gates debuted at #8. After hitting #1 earlier this year, Future’s I Never Liked You slides one position to #6. Kendrick Lamar’s former #1, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, dropped from #7 to #9.

Honestly, Nevermind only has one feature performance. Industry forecasters predict Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage could start off at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. If “Jimmy Cooks” does become a Number One single, Drake would also earn his 11th chart-topping Hot 100 song.