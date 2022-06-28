Drake Breaks Hot 100 Chart Record With “Jimmy Cooks”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drizzy also ties The Beatles for another.

Once again Drake sits atop Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The OVO Sound frontman scored his eleventh #1 single, thanks to “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage.

“Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No. 1 this week. After Honestly, Nevermind opened in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, Drake is now the first solo artist to have eleven No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 and eleven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

In addition, “Jimmy Cooks” is the former child actor’s record-extending seventh song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. He previously achieved that feat with “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” “Toosie Slide,” “What’s Next,” “Way 2 Sexy” and “Wait for U.”

Two other Honestly, Nevermind tracks landed in the Hot 100’s Top 10. “Sticky” launched at No. 6 and “Falling Back” started at No. 7. Thirteen songs from Drake’s latest project charted on this week’s rankings.

.@Drake debuts 13 songs on this week's #Hot100:



#1, Jimmy Cooks ft. @21savage

#6, Sticky

#7, Falling Back

#13, Texts Go Green

#14, Massive

#20, Calling My Name

#21, A Keeper

#23, Currents

#28, Flight's Booked

#42, Overdrive

#47, Liability

#62, Down Hill

#66, Tie That Binds — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 27, 2022

Drake Extends Several Of His Own Hot 100 Records

Drake also added to his record of most Top 10 entries in Hot 100 history. The 35-year-old Canadian rapper/singer now has 58 songs that have made it into the Top 10 region since 2009.

Plus, the man also known as Champagne Papi earned his 29th career Top 5 hit on the Hot 100. Drake entered into a tie with the legendary British band The Beatles for the most Top 5 entries of all time.

Drake also extended his own records for the most Top 20 hits (93), Top 40 hits (148), and total entries (263). While Honestly, Nevermind received mixed reviews and saw a decline in first-week sales from earlier Drake albums, the studio LP still pulled in 250 million on-demand streams in its opening week.

21 Savage is the only guest artist to appear on Honestly, Nevermind. The Atlanta-bred rhymer has two career Number Ones on the Hot 100 chart. Savage spent eight weeks at No. 1 as a feature on Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”