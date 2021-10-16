Drake Got That Smoke; Joins Popular Canadian Cannabis Company As Co-Owner

If you know Drake, you know that he is a man of many faces. The Certified Lover Boy is the chart-topping artist that has broken all kinds of records on Billboard. He is a beloved actor, who starred as a lead in the hit teen soap opera Degrassi. He is a battle rap fanatic that […]

The Certified Lover Boy is the chart-topping artist that has broken all kinds of records on Billboard. He is a beloved actor, who starred as a lead in the hit teen soap opera Degrassi. He is a battle rap fanatic that has been instrumental in the Ultimate Rap League streaming deal with Caffeine TV. Moreover, people know he is a businessman who has invested in multiple recreational, technological, and wellness businesses.

His new collaboration should not be a shock and could possibly “smoke” all his other businesses in terms of success.

Drake/WENN

It was announced on Friday, October 15, that Drake will join his partner Noah “40” Shebib as an investor, advisor, and partner in the popular Canadian cannabis brand, Bullrider.

Drake shared in a press release, “I’ve always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I’m very excited to invest, partner, and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience.”

40 also shared how his personal experience in the space drew him to the brand, “My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I’ve been able to enjoy.”

“It’s not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I’ve always been extremely passionate about,” he continued.

Under this arrangement, the “Hotline Bling” rapper will be a co-owner with other industry veterans that includes 40, Maxim Zavet, and Lorne Greenberg. The four of them will build up the brand by expanding their offerings. They are gearing to drop multiple new high-grade strains, merchandise, retail, and premium cannabis products.

The farm-gate flagship store will open in Brampton, Ontario this month. But what about America?

According to the release, Drake will make sure that his U.S. fans get the chance to smoke his smoke. He will “play a role in advising and helping with strategy as part of the brand’s mission to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to the North American market.”