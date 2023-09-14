Drake Teams Up With Ex-Girlfriend SZA On New “For All The Dogs” Single 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA appears to be joining her ex Drake on the lead single for his “For All The Dogs” album, which also looks set to include a Yeat feature.

Drake is gearing up to drop his new album For All The Dogs later this month, with a new single promised this week, and from his latest post, it appears the first single from the new album is a collab with his ex-girlfriend SZA.

The O.V.O. founder took to Instagram Wednesday (September 13), with the cover art for his upcoming single. While the image was of Halle Berry getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, it was the person he tagged in the post that got fans talking.

Drake tagged SZA, and the R&B songstress also shared the cover art on her IG page.

SZA confirmed she and Drake used to date after he revealed their past relationship in his guest verse on 21 Savage‘s “Mr. Right Now.”

“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool,” SZA revealed during a December 2022 interview with Big Tigger. “It’s never been weird.”

She also shared that Drake gave her somewhat of a heads-up before releasing the song and that she still thinks highly of him.

“It didn’t come completely out of the blue and he let me know,” she added. “I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”

In addition to the SZA collab, Drake also teased an upcoming Yeat feature, sharing a snippet of their track to promote his new Nike NOCTA Glide sneaker. Check out the preview below.

For All The Dogs is due September 22, with the lead single set to arrive this Friday, September 15. Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny are the other confirmed features on the project.