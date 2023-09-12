Drake Announces New “For All The Dogs” Single Arrives “This Week” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is blessing fans with a new single this week from his upcoming highly anticipated album For All The Dogs, due later this month.

Drake fans finally got an official release date for his upcoming For All The Dogs album after weeks of false starts, however, they won’t have to wait until next Friday when the album drops for fresh music, as he announced a new single arrives this week.

The O.V.O. founder has been teasing his eight solo studio LP since day one of his It’s All A Blur tour and so it made sense that his latest announcement came during a tour stop.

Drake surprised fans with the news at the Moody Centre where he was last night (September 11), the first of two shows in Texas.

“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas that I haven’t said yet,” Drake told the crowd. “I know y’all excited to hear the album, I know it’s like two weeks out. But I’m going to drop a song for y’all this week.”

Check out the video below.

https://x.com/spencercatoire/status/1701457141716963745?s=20

Could The New Drake Single Feature Nicki Minaj Or Bad Bunny?

Few details are known about the upcoming album but Drake has confirmed two features.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said while on stage in July. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

He made a similar announcement in July, revealing that Bad Bunny will appear on For All The Dogs.

“I wanna tell y’all something because y’all are L.A. and we love you,” Drake told the Inglewood crowd. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all on my album and it’s real.”

When the album failed to materialise last month after being tipped for release on August 25, Nicki Minaj took action.

“Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time,” she said during an Instagram Live. “The Barbz want the album!’ He can be Champage Papi, I don’t care Papi, The Barbz want the album.”