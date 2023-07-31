Drake Discusses What He Looks For In Women While Partying At Starlets Strip Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake has been open about his appreciation for strip clubs and exotic dancers. The Canadian superstar’s music is filled with references about some of his favorite strippers in the industry.

Recently, Drake appeared on the Sidewalk digital show while in New York City. The brief interview with the “Houstatlantavegas” performer took place inside the well-known Starlet’s Gentlemen’s Club.

“I’m wearing Pac’s ring. They got my baby mom on the wall over there,” said Drake in the video. He fathered a son, 5-year-old Adonis Graham, with former adult entetainment star Sophie Brussaux.

When asked what is the number one thing he looks for in a woman, Drake told Sidewalk, “Humor, if she watches this and it’s not funny to her, she’s a dub.” The OVO boss later named Denver as the city with the most density of “tings.”

Drake has been in the news a lot in recent weeks. For example, veteran Hip Hop journalist Elliott Wilson called out the 36-year-old rapper for not speaking with more Hip Hop-focused media outlets. Drake then fired back at Wilson.

Over the weekend, Drake lit social media on fire with his verse on Travis Scott’s Utopia album. “Meltdown” features Drizzy taking subliminal shots at his longtime rival Pusha T as well as legendary producer Pharrell Williams.

Drake visited New York City as part of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage. Both chart-topping rap acts did multiple shows inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.