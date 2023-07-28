Drake Resurrects Beef With Pusha T, Drags In Pharrell Williams On New Song “Meltdown” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans are wondering if Pusha T will respond after Drake fired off a shot at his old nemesis Pusha T in his new “Meltdown” verse.

Drake was talking spicy on his “Meltdown” verse, featured on Travis Scott’s freshly released Utopia album, taking a shot at his old nemesis, Pusha T.

The OVO founder begins his verse by announcing, ”Tensions is definitely rising/ T’d up right now,” adding that it’s “teatime.” He then talks about hearing some “embarrassing” music from his peers before declaring an unidentified adversary is “scared of the 6.”

While it’s unclear who Drake is talking about in his opening bars, his shots later down are far less subtle. He mentions the former Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh, noting everybody has “hung up” their LV clothing since his death. He also references Abloh’s successor, Pharrell Williams, while taking a shot at Pusha T.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss/Give a f### about all of that heritage s###,” Drake rapped. “Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s###.”

Drake also seemingly refers to William’s debut LV Paris Fashion Week show last month. Pusha T debuted a new Clipse song at the event, taking shots a Jim Jones. The “Rich Flex” hitmaker suggested he would have been there if it weren’t for his Vogue lawsuit.

“You lucky that Vogue was suing/Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and s###,” he closed out his verse. Listen to “Meltdown” below.

Travis Scott, Drake – Meltdown

Pusha T and his brother No Malice began their rap career as the duo Clipse, under the label of fellow Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams, dropping a trio of studio albums with Star Trak Entertainment. Williams would go on to produce for the group and Pusha T as a solo artist throughout his career.

Pharrell was an instrumental force in creating Pusha T’s latest album, 2022’s It’s Almost Dry. He produced most of the tracks and dished out some valuable advice.

“[Pharrell] said the evolution of me is being more of a character,” Pusha explained during an interview with NME in May 2022. “He doesn’t like me rapping. He tells me all the time: ‘You can do that verse in your sleep. You have to give me the character, that matter-of-fact evil guy.’”

Earlier this year, Drake unveiled several of Pharrell Williams’ iconic Jacob & Co. pieces in his “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” video. Among them, Skateboard P’s 14K three-tone N.E.R.D Pendant Chain, White Gold Brain Pendant Chain and his iconic Skateboard Pendant Chain, all of which had been recently sold at auction.

It appears from the “Meltdown” lyrics that Drake will be melting down his Pharrell collection. However, he will likely be hanging on to Tupac’s iconic crown ring that he recently unveiled on his Instagram Story. Earlier this week, Sotheby’s announced an unnamed buyer purchased the piece for $1.02 million.

“I pull out a million and stare at the s###,” Drake brags on the track.