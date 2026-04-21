Drake Freezes “Iceman” Release Date Inside Toronto Ice Block

Drake’s got the Iceman release date frozen inside a massive ice block in Toronto, and it’ll melt to reveal when the album actually drops.

Drake just locked the release date for Iceman inside a frozen block of ice sitting in the middle of Toronto, and the internet’s losing it trying to figure out when it’s actually dropping.

On April 20, the 6 God posted coordinates to a Toronto location, and when people showed up, they found a massive ice structure with “Release Date Inside” carved into it.

The whole thing’s a masterclass in marketing because now everyone’s watching to see when that ice melts and what date gets revealed underneath.

This rollout’s been wild from the jump. Drake’s been teasing Iceman for over a year now, starting with livestreams back in 2025 where he was literally making ice, then dropping the single “What Did I Miss?” to keep the momentum going.

The album is his first solo project since his 2024 situation with Kendrick Lamar, though he did link up with PartyNextDoor for the collaborative project Some Sexy Songs 4 U in between.

Iceman is supposed to be the follow-up to 2023’s For All the Dogs, and at this point, the anticipation’s at an all-time high.

The promotional campaign’s been next level too. Last week, Toronto residents heard massive explosions coming from Downsview Park during what was supposedly a permitted film shoot connected to Drake.

The pyrotechnic event was so loud that people complained about the lack of warning, and park management actually had to apologize.

“We understand that the unexpected sounds were alarming and unsettling for many and we are sorry for the disruption this may have caused,” they said in a statement, even though Toronto Police and Fire Services were on site the whole time.

Then there was the frozen Raptors courtside seats stunt last week, which had fans thinking the album was about to drop any second.

Drake’s been layering these teasers on top of each other to build the hype, and it’s working because everyone’s talking about when Iceman’s actually hitting.

The ice block move is genius because it creates this natural countdown timer that nobody can ignore.

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