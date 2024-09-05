Drake Opens Up About Lean Use In New Lil Durk Collab 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake discussed where he stands with lean in a snippet for a new collab with Lil Durk, “Discontinuing Wockhardt.”

Drake is teasing another new collab, this time with Lil Durk, and he’s letting fans know where he stands when it comes to drinking lean.

In recent weeks, Drake has shared a steady stream of new and unreleased music. Last month, he dropped “100 Gigs” of content from the archive and has recently teased some tracks via popular streamers.

On Wednesday evening (September 4) Adin Ross debuted a new track from the Toronto rap star featuring Lil Durk. The snippet begins with Durkio before Drake kicks in with his characteristic melodic flow.

Drake croons about “Discontinuing Wockhardt,” the supposed title of the song and a reference to a brand of prescription cough syrup containing promethazine with codeine, misused to make lean.

He adds,” What seal do I pop now? / You know that the Act’ gone, I can’t get no Wok now.”

https://twitter.com/realalmightee/status/1831469769352179718

Back in 2012, Drake admitted to drinking lean during an interview with The Guardian. However, he denied using it “excessively,” insisting, “I’m not a reckless guy. I do it all within moderation.”

Meanwhile, Drake’s “Discontinuing Wockhardt” collaborator recently kicked his lean habit. In June, Lil Durk revealed he was clean after a spell in rehab to treat his addiction to Codeine and Xanax.

“It was tough at first, but it ain’t that tough ’cause I really knew what I wanted. I knew what was holding me back,” he explained, before adding, “I wanted better. I want to be a better man, a better father, a better leader.”