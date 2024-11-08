Joe Budden Roasts Drake For Taunting DeMar DeRozan With “The Duck Lips Of Death” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden is clowning Drake over his recent attempts to intimidate DeMar DeRozan at a recent game between the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

Despite their long standing friendship, Drake and DeRozan have been on shaky ground since the former Toronto Raptors player made a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video and joined him onstage at the epic Pop Out concert.

Budden, who has been embroiled in his own well-documented feud with Drake for years, addressed the topic on the latest episode of his podcast.

Co-host Marc Lamont Hill said Drake mean-mugging DeRozan at the game was “the corniest s### that I’ve ever seen.” He explained that the OVO founder was right for being upset about the athlete “Crip walking in the video that calls [him] a pedophile.” However, he said that at some point, Drake should “actually do something about it.”

Budden agreed, adding, “It’s never the conflict. It’s the inability to navigate conflict.”

He continued, “But all that standing at the game the ice grilling, the face, the mumbling under his breath. We n##### and we’re respectful so we not gonna say it… but you a b####!”

After laughing, Budden continued. “I ain’t even about to try and sit here and do a bunch of unpacking,” he said. “You went to the game and cut his eyes. Ooh, these are the duck lips of death! Talk about Duck Tales. Yo, don’t come to my game and cut eyes at me, my n####. I’ll throw this ball at you.”

Check out the episode below. Joe Budden begins talking about Drake and DeMar DeRozan around the 1:34 minute mark.

While at the game, Drake said, “If you ever put DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

Drake really staring down DeMar DeRozan during the game pic.twitter.com/nm0QMrBEnL — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 3, 2024

DeMar DeRozen Responds To Drake

DeRozan responded to Drake at a post-game press conference, stating, “He’s going to have a long way to climb. Tell him good luck.”

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I'll go up there and pull it down myself." — Drake



“He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down…Tell him good luck.” — DeMar DeRozen



🎥 of DeRozen shared on X by @FaizalKhamisa pic.twitter.com/dAFg79bSW9 — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) November 3, 2024

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé later backed DeRozan when the Raptors came to Sacramento. He wore a shirt with the words “Not Like Us” at the game earlier this week.

Meanwhile, back in July, DeRozan addressed his appearance in K. Dot’s video, explaining that Lamar is “basically family.” He also insisted that his relationship with the Toronto superstar hadn’t changed, adding, “Drake’s still my man.”