Drake Sent Chilling 3 A.M. Message To Ebro Before Hot 97 Exit

Drake sent a disturbing private message to Ebro Darden just hours before the longtime radio host’s show was pulled from Hot 97, intensifying the fallout from the rapper’s recent feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The message, sent at 3:30 A.M., came to light during the debut episode of The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, a new YouTube series launched by Ebro alongside Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg after their sudden departure from the New York radio station.

On air, Ebro revealed the contents of Drake’s direct message: “Die slower p####. We got some s### for you.”

The timing of the message raised eyebrows, as it arrived just before Ebro in the Morning was removed from Hot 97’s lineup. The station has not publicly explained the cancellation.

Drake appeared to revel in the show’s demise, dropping an axe emoji in the comments of an Instagram post announcing the cancellation. That emoji, paired with the 3:30 A.M. message, fueled speculation that the Toronto rapper may have taken the show’s exit personally.

Ebro responded to the message on the new show, suggesting Drake’s aggressive tone was tied to his perceived loss in the rap battle.

“He mad he lost,” Ebro said, referencing the widely discussed Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

The trio’s new show streams daily on YouTube, marking a fresh chapter following their exit from terrestrial radio.