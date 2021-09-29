Drake’s ‘CLB’ & NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ Compete In A Tight Race For No. 1

Projections have the two projects separated by a thousand units.

Will Drake’s Certified Lover Boy remain the #1 album in America for a fourth straight week? The OVO Sound leader is currently in close competition with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the top spot.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Certified Lover Boy is on pace to rack up 132,000 units in week four. NBA YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell is projected to move 131,000 units in its first week of release.

If NBA YoungBoy is able to surpass Drake in album sales this week, the 21-year-old rhymer would earn his fourth #1 on the Billboard 200. He previously topped the chart with 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, and 2020’s Top.

Certified Lover Boy debuted at #1 with 613,000 album-equivalent units. Drake also dominated the Hot 100 singles chart by placing nine songs in the Top 10.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again let loose Sincerely, Kentrell as a feature-free project. The 21-track effort came out while the Baton Rouge native is incarcerated.

Last year, the rapper born Kentrell Gaulden was among 16 people taken into custody in Louisiana on weapons and drug charges. Then FBI agents arrested NBA YoungBoy in March 2021. He pled not guilty to two federal weapons charges.