Drakes’ Dad Checks Joe Budden Over Fiery Podcast Rant  

Dennis Graham didn’t mince his words when calling out Joe Budden over his nuclear rant about Drake taking action against UMG.

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, is demanding Joe Budden back off his son after the rapper turned podcaster went scorched earth over the OVO founder’s legal complaints against Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Universal Music Group.

Budden addressed the topic during the latest episode of his podcast, sparking Graham’s fury. On Wednesday (November 27), Graham hopped on Instagram insisting Budden pump the brakes, ordering him to “Stand down now!!!!!!!!!”

He followed up with an even more strongly worded command.

“Joe need to back the f### off,” he added. “This has nothing to do with him period.”

Joe Budden Rips Drake

Joe Budden blasted the Toronto rap star during the rant that had Drake’s dad so heated, claiming he’s “been a sack of s### behind the scenes.”

“He’s a selfish lying manipulative sack of s### who has made enemies for 15 years and now were here at the f###### boiling point,” he added.

Budden then accused him of being untrustworthy before seemingly alluding to Drake falling out with Metro Boomin. He also argued Drake had previously been protected because he had UMG CEO Lucian Grainge in his corner.

“The blind eye days are done,” he declared. “That’s done with now. I don’t want to hear none of that s### now.”

Joe Budden telling the unfiltered truth about Aubrey Drake Graham. pic.twitter.com/K2hMLZFuII — Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) November 27, 2024

It’s not the first time Drake’s dad has come for Joe Budden amid the longstanding tension with his son. He lashed out at the former Slaughterhouse rapper and Drake’s other critics in October 2023.

“It’s a f###### shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater m########### trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on, and to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his g###### business as long as they’re of legal age,” Graham wrote in an Instagram comment. “I am sick of these old f###### haters f###### with my son. If you don’t like what he does keep it moving m###########, he’s not bothering you!!!!!!!!!!”