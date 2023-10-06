Drake’s “Virginia Beach” Album Opener Sparks Pusha T Diss Track Speculation 

The opening track on For All The Dogs has Drake fans speculating that the OVO honcho is resurrecting his feud with Pusha T.
The album has been hit with several delays, with Drake explaining that he could either finish the tour or the project but not both. One would have to be postponed and he didn’t want to disappoint ticket holders. Earlier this week, during an unexpected appearance at Lil Yachty’s Toronto show, Drizzy announced he just finished the album. Fans expected the album to arrive at midnight on Friday (October 6), however, Drake needed a few more hours.
Nonetheless, he gave fans something to muse over while awaiting the project, sharing the surprise drop “8AM In Charlotte” in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 4.) Then, on Thursday evening, the “Rich Flex” hitmaker took to social media with the For All The Dogs tracklist. He also confirmed the album would be released at 6 A.M. EST.
“FOR ALL THE DOGS OCTOBER 6 6AM,” Drake wrote before adding, “(Sorry to all my streamers).”
The tracklist, which also features artwork from the Hip-Hop superstar’s five-year-old son Adonis, reveals a whopping 23 songs. Any guest appearances have been withheld, although Drake has confirmed Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny and Lil Yachty are all on the album.
The listing includes lead singles “Slime You Out” featuring SZA and “8AM In Charlotte,” but it was the opening track that sent the rumor mill into overdrive.
Drake Fans React To “Virginia Beach”
For All The Dogs begins with the track “Virginia Beach,” which just so happens to be the hometown of Drake’s nemesis Pusha T.
“First track on Drake’s album is Virginia Beach,” one social media user wrote. “Now when he gets the response he’s looking for I don’t wanna see yall up here complaining.”
Check out some of the other reactions below.