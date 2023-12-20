Elliott Wilson Catches Heat For Pitting Offset & Quavo Against Each Other

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Self-professed Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson has seen his name in the headlines a lot recently. Once again, the 52-year-old cultural critic ignited criticism directed at him for a recent social media post.

Some Twitter (X) users slammed Elliott Wilson for seemingly pitting Offset and Quavo against each other. On Tuesday (December 19), Wilson tweeted a photo of Offset with Gunna and a photo of Quavo wearing a “Free Young Thug” shirt.

Gunna has been accused of snitching on YSL label head, Young Thug, in his ongoing RICO case. The “FukUMean” rapper has denied those allegations.

Migos members Offset and Quavo reportedly had a falling out before their groupmate Takeoff died in November 2022. They briefly reunited to honor Takeoff at this year’s BET Awards.

Many of the replies to Elliott Wilson’s tweet called out the former XXL magazine editor-in-chief. One person wrote, “Quit being messy.” Another X user responded, “This takes the cake for [the] nasty award of the f###### year wow.”

In addition, The Joe Budden Podcast co-host Lamar “Ice” Burney took a subtle shot at Elliott Wilson. Ice quote-tweeted Wilson and added, “hip hop journalism.” Ice’s post was a reference to Wilson’s complaint about Nicki Minaj twerking on Kai Cenat’s livestream.

Elliott Wilson responded to Ice by writing, “Documenting Quavo’s reaction to Offset kickin’ it with Gunna is actually Hip-Hop journalism.” He later provided a general reaction to the backlash. Wilson posted, “Trolling. Hating. Messy. Y’all talk in zesty internet terms.”

Nicki Minaj took issue with Elliott Wilson seemingly degrading Kai Cenat which caused her fans to attack Wilson online. The Rap Radar CEO denied dissing Minaj before eventually apologizing to Cenat and his family.

Documenting Quavo's reaction to Offset kickin' it with Gunna is actually hip-hop journalism. @OfficiallyIce — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 20, 2023