Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Get Elliott Wilson To Admit Defeat: “[They] Tore Me Up”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj turned her attention to Rap Radar co-host Elliott Wilson last week after he clowned her appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream. As a result, her ever-loyal Barbz went on the attack and essentially whipped Wilson into submission. On Saturday (December 16), Wilson tweeted, “Go against Nicki? I musta been dense. The barbs tore me […]

Nicki Minaj turned her attention to Rap Radar co-host Elliott Wilson last week after he clowned her appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream. As a result, her ever-loyal Barbz went on the attack and essentially whipped Wilson into submission. On Saturday (December 16), Wilson tweeted, “Go against Nicki? I musta been dense. The barbs tore me up and even 50 Cent.” He followed up with an apology.

“I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam. I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward.”

I apologize to @KaiCenat + his fam. I was out of line and let my competitive nature get the best of me. Kai carved his own lane in the game, built a great platform and deserves respect. Salute the streamers and young creatives getting to the paper and pushing our culture forward. — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 16, 2023

The drama began to unfold on December 14 after Wilson tweeted a photo of Minaj twerking in front of Cenat and his family. He captioned the photo: “Hip Hop Journalism.” Minaj responded with, “Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch”

Wilson defended himself, saying, “Never dissed Nicki. Always said she’s the female rap GOAT. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. Happy Holidays.” 50 Cent weighed in hours later via Instagram, saying, “Look how @nickiminaj be blacking out on these [ninjas]. this s### be having me crying LMAO.”

Elliott’s name began to trend on Twitter (X) shortly after—albeit spelled incorrectly. It’s something he evidently takes issue with. Responding to someone calling him “Elliot,” he simply wrote, “ELLIOTT.” Find it below.