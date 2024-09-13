Eminem Won’t Stop Dissing Diddy Until Mogul’s In Handcuffs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem continued to attack Diddy on The Death of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner’s Edition, which dropped on Friday (September 13). Eminem targeted the disgraced mogul on the “Shady Edition” remix of “Fuel” featuring Westside Boogie and Grip.

“From Little Caesars to filled arenas, I made it big, word to Lil Cease/’Fuel’ remix, so who’ll be picked next, who’s name gonna be next up?/Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder/Like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next: Puff’s?/’Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?/Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders they’ll pin/On me, mixed up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully,” Eminem rapped.

Eminem dissed Diddy on several tracks, including “Fuel,” on the original version of The Death of Slim Shady. “Fuel” featured references to Diddy’s sexual assault cases and Keefe D, who awaits trial for his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

“I’m like an R-A-P-E-R (Yeah)/Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (Huh)/Wait, he didn’t just spell the word rapper and leave out a P, did he? (Yep)/R.I.P., rest in peace Biggie/And Pac, both of y’all should be living (Yep)/But I ain’t tryna beef with him (Nope)/’Cause he might put a hit on me like, ‘Keefe D, get him’/And that’s the only way you’re gonna be killing me (Nah)/Ain’t gonna be on no beat, silly (Yeah),” Eminem rapped.

Diddy faced sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations in multiple lawsuits filed over the past year. Former Bad Boy Records artist Dawn Richard became the latest person to sue him for his alleged maleficence on Tuesday (September 10).

Richard accused Diddy of sexual abuse and years of misconduct during her time at his label. Diddy, who is under festival investigation for sex trafficking, was “shocked and disappointed” by Richard’s lawsuit.