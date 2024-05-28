Erica Banks To Megan Thee Stallion: “It’s A Big Difference Between Me & You”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The former 1501 signee quotes Nicki Minaj’s “Big Difference” song.

Erica Banks and Megan Thee Stallion have several things in common. Both Hip-Hop recording artists hail from the state of Texas and rose to prominence as part of Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Those similarities between Erica Banks and Megan Thee Stallion led to fans comparing the two women. A new interview includes Banks leaning into the comparisons by throwing shade at Hot Girl Meg.

In January, Banks dropped her “I Think I Love Em” freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “I Think I Love Her” beat. Megan Thee Stallion also rapped over “I Think I Love Her” for a May 6th #MeganMonday freestyle.

Neighborhood Talk asked Erica Banks about a pinned comment on her Instagram page suggesting Megan Thee Stallion wants to go “freestyle for freestyle.” Banks answered by quoting a song by Meg’s rival, Nicki Minaj.

“Everybody can do a freestyle on whatever beat they choose,” Banks replied about Megan Thee Stallion. “But, it’s a big difference between me and you.”

Erica Banks revealed she parted ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment in June 2023. Megan Thee Stallion went through a years-long legal fight to end her deal with the company. Both sides eventually reached a confidential settlement that same year.