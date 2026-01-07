EXCLUSIVE: Diddy & Cassie’s Gigolo Getting Law Degree As He Sues For $20M

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clayton Howard revealed he is actively studying law while suing Diddy and Cassie for $20 million over alleged trafficking and being knowingly infected with an STD.

A man suing Diddy and Cassie Ventura for $20 million is using his experience as a home inspector to build a full-blown profession.

Clayton Howard recently won court permission to file a crucial legal brief while representing himself in the complex case. The former escort’s lawsuit centers around allegations he was trafficked across state lines for Diddy’s so-called “freak-off” parties.

“I am actively pursuing a law degree, so I have some skill in presenting these points correctly, and in a manner the court will deem appropriate to form,” he told Judge Arun Subramanian.

Howard’s civil suit, filed in July 2025, accuses Diddy and Cassie of orchestrating a decade-long trafficking operation that involved drugging, coercion and sexual exploitation. He claims Cassie knowingly transmitted an STD to him and continued to engage in unprotected sex afterward.

He also alleges she became pregnant by him, had an abortion without telling him and resumed sex with him after the procedure. In court filings, Howard described being recruited by Cassie through an escort agency around 2009.

He said she used aliases while Diddy operated under the name “Frank Black.” According to Howard, Cassie arranged paid encounters that often included threesomes and voyeuristic sessions where Diddy watched.

He argues Cassie was not just a victim but an active participant who helped manage and facilitate the trafficking operation. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional trauma, medical expenses and lost income.

Howard also accuses federal prosecutors and a government-assigned pro bono attorney of trying to silence him to protect Cassie’s credibility. In a detailed motion, he told the court he had evidence of misconduct and collusion, including emails, and requested permission to file a 17-page supplemental reply to make his case.

The judge granted Howard the right to file the extended brief, a move that not only signals the court’s recognition of the complexity of his claims but also demonstrates Howard’s growing legal skill.

His filings reference constitutional law and statutory sentencing issues, suggesting he’s already thinking like a future attorney.

Howard’s legal maneuvering comes as Diddy serves a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. He was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Cassie, who previously accused Diddy of rape and abuse in a separate civil case, settled with him for $20 million in November 2023.

Howard’s lawsuit remains active, with the court recently granting him alternative methods to serve Cassie, who has reportedly been difficult to locate.

As of now, no court has ruled on the merits of Howard’s claims.