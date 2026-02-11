EXCLUSIVE: J. Cole’s Hometown Enemy 910 Space Demands Public Fight

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

910 Space demanded a public fight with J. Cole after the rapper targeted him on “Poor Thing,” escalating their two-year Fayetteville beef.

Fayetteville rapper 910 Space wants to settle his beef with J. Cole the old-fashioned way. He’s calling for a public fight after Cole targeted him on “Poor Thing” from The Fall Off album.

910 Space sat down with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur and DJ Thoro to break down the two-year feud.

The conflict dates back to Cole’s early career, when 910 Space claims he helped the future star gain studio access. According to 910 Space, he brought Cole to Baseline Studios in New York around 2005 through his connections with Corey Guns.

“Cole comes with us. This dude throw on a shirt that say ‘I produce for Jay-Z’ already,” 910 Space recalled. “Like, how the hell? So I’m like, we already – Guns said don’t be on no extra stuff.”

During that studio visit, J. Cole met his future manager through connections Space had made. Space claims this meeting became crucial to Cole’s eventual signing with Roc Nation.

Years later, when Cole signed to Jay-Z, he reached out to Space for help navigating Fayetteville’s club scene. Space-assisted, no contracts or payment, getting Cole VIP access and free bottles at local venues.

“Cole didn’t know the city because he been off in college for so long. So he needed me for that,” Space said. “I’m just a dude helping out a brother from my city.”

The relationship soured when Space asked Cole to return the favor. After losing a potential deal when Huddie Six died in a car accident, Space approached Cole for assistance with his own music career.

J. Cole offered Space a position with Dreamville, but Space preferred to remain independent. He preferred that Cole pass his music along to industry contacts rather than join Cole’s label.

“I could never let you be my boss because of the things you asked me to do for you in certain situations,” Space explained his reasoning.

When Cole agreed to help but then became unreachable, Space confronted him at multiple shows. The final confrontation occurred during Cole’s “Dollar and a Dream” tour, where Cole promised to speak after his performance but left without addressing Space.

“This n#### did this show and left and didn’t say s### to me. I ain’t see the n####. That’s how we got to where I’m dissing you,” Space said.

910 Space released “Light Skin Jermaine” in 2024, taking shots at Cole’s character and career.

J. Cole’s response came on “Poor Thing,” where he raps: “This dude back home been talkin’ slick, and I done heard him/You get your name goin’, these dudes like that gon’ throw they dirt on.”

The track continues with Cole calling out his opponent: “Don’t pull out no pistol, run me my fade /Come get your issue, no one gets sprayed/Win or you lose, live to fight another day.”

910 Space sees this as Cole finally acknowledging their beef publicly.

“The biggest thing I want to see happen is him live up to that fade that he talking about publicly,” 910 Space told AllHipHop.com.

The Fayetteville native has footage documenting his early relationship with J. Cole, which he plans to include in his upcoming documentary Before Space.

The film will feature appearances from Kanye West, Fab, Kevin Hart, and others.

“I got footage of everything. The documentary will show it,” 910 Space promised. “Anybody try to contest anything I’m saying, the documentary will show.”

J. Cole recently visited Fayetteville for promotional activities, driving around in a black Honda Civic similar to the one 910 Space says they used during Cole’s early career.

910 Space chose not to confront Cole during that visit.

“Let Fayetteville have this moment. They need to be peaceful,” he explained. “Let the city be happy and let the city embrace this moment.”

910 Space maintains that he wants to keep the conflict physical rather than involving weapons. “I don’t know nothing about no stuff with no guns, man. All I know is the fade,” he said.