J. Cole Surprise Campus Visit Draws Thousands At NC A&T

J. Cole surprised thousands of NC A&T students Friday night, selling copies of “The Fall-Off” at the HBCU where he first sold CDs years ago.

J. Cole pulled up to North Carolina A&T on Friday night with thousands of students waiting. The Grammy winner drove to Greensboro to sell copies of The Fall-Off at the same HBCU where his career started.

Cole announced the surprise visit on Twitter earlier that evening. He wrote about the full-circle moment he was about to experience.

“NC A&T. First time I ever sold a physical version of my own full project was on your campus during Homecoming,” Cole tweeted. “We sold The Come Up for $1 out the trunk of this car. I’m bout to drive to Greensboro right now to see if I can sell a couple copies of The Fall-Off tonight. Full circle !!!”

The Fayetteville rapper released The Fall-Off just one day before his campus visit. He calls this his final album as he considers retirement from music.

Students surrounded Cole’s car when he arrived on campus. Video from WFMY News 2 showed the massive crowd that gathered for the unexpected appearance.

J. Cole took pictures with students and sold physical copies of his new album. The moment recreated his early days when he would visit NC A&T’s campus to sell The Come Up mixtape for just $1.

“As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to gas stations, trying to sell the album to strangers: “Yo, you like Hip-Hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch. When I was working on this album, I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music,” J. Cole said.

Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real!!!



Yesterday I had daddy duties that came before album release celebrations. Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s. As a teenager I had… pic.twitter.com/DGbzs0DVfK — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 7, 2026

North Carolina A&T holds special meaning for the rapper. He references the HBCU in his music and has always shown love to the school throughout his career.

The surprise visit became part of Cole’s “Trunk Sale Tour” for The Fall-Off. He’s been stopping at meaningful North Carolina locations that played important roles in his early career.