Fabolous Labeled A Deadbeat Dad By Emily B’s Daughter Taina

Fabolous celebrated the birthday of his daughter Journey on Instagram but faced the wrath of her stepsister Taina Williams.

Emily B’s daughter Taina Williams chastised Fabolous for celebrating his daughter Journey’s birthday via social media on Monday (October 10).

Fabolous shares Journey with Emily B, who dated the 44-year-old rapper off and on for years. Taina Williams, Emily B’s daughter from a previous relationship, took issue with an Instagram post regarding her stepsister.

“I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been,” Fabolous wrote. “Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson @journeyisabella_.”

Taina Williams claimed Fabolous has been an absent father to Journey for nearly a year. She accused him of trying to make himself look good online.

“This post is hilarious,” she wrote. “’Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & I’m bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”

Fabolous and Emily B’s relationship often garnered attention for the wrong reasons, including domestic violence. Fab was once indicted for assaulting her but avoided jail time by agreeing to a plea deal in the case.