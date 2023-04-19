Fake Drake, The Weeknd AI Song Pulled From Platforms After Millions Of Plays 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“heart on my sleeve,” which uses AI technology to imitate the voices of Drake and The Weeknd has been pulled from major streaming services.

While AI-generated songs are all the rage on social media, streaming services and other platforms are heeding the call from artists and record labels to block artificial intelligence from accessing copyrighted works.

On Sunday, an AI-voiced song that uses technology to replicate Drake and The Weeknd’s voices went viral. An anonymous creator who uses the name ghostwriter shared “heart on my sleeve,” which features vocals that sound like the Canadian artists. It also includes Metro Boomin’s signature producer tag.

The song was widely shared across social media and streaming platforms, racking up millions of plays. One clip uploaded to Twitter that has since been disabled after garnering over 20 million views. “heart on my sleeve,” was reportedly also streamed 600,000 times on Spotify before removal.

However, multiple streamers have removed the AI track following a complaint from Universal Music Group (UMG).

Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Amazon, YouTube, and Tidal all removed “heart on my sleeve” as of Tuesday.

Many of the links now come with the message: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Universal Music Group.” Some versions are still available online.

AI generated Drake & The Weeknd song.



We are so f#####. pic.twitter.com/Agwd4skLQP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2023

Ghostwriter claims he wrote the fake Drake and The Weeknd AI song after penning for industry artists while getting paid peanuts.

“i was a ghostwriter for years and got paid close to nothing just for major labels to profit,” the artist, who appears as a cloaked ghost, wrote on TikTok.

This AI generated song featuring Drake & The Weeknd trading lines about Selena Gomez dropped on Saturday.



It now has 20m streams in under 48 hours.



TikTok: 13m

Twitter: 5.3m

Spotify: 254k (<24 hours)

Youtube: 144k

Soundcloud: 84k



The track is impressive & the artist leans hard… pic.twitter.com/XONATe7EYe — Rob Abelow (@AbelowRob) April 17, 2023

Drake Responds To AI Songs Using His Voice

Drake weighed in on the discussion in response to an AI-generated song using his voice to cover Ice Spice’s “Munch.” “This is the final straw AI,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Stories.

UMG also slammed the use of AI and distanced their prized artists from it, as reported by AllHipHop.com. They commented on the legalities of AI and questioned “which side of history” music industry “stakeholders” want to be on.