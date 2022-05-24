Fat Joe Blasts “Sucka” Tekashi 6ix9ine; He Responds “Fat Joe Is Jealous” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe did not mince his words when discussing Tekashi 6ix9ine calling him “a p*ssy, a sucka, a b*tch,” with a death wish.

Earlier this year, Fat Joe declared, “the worst thing you can do in the history of mankind is be a rat,” a belief he maintained when asked about Tekashi 6ix9ine during a recent interview.

Joe appeared on a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, where the topic came up. According to the “Lean Back” rapper, Tekashi is miserable and must have a death wish.

“This show gonna get me in trouble,” Fat Joe began. “I’m gonna just be honest with you — this n####’s a sucka. He’s a p####, a sucka, a b####. I’m dead sober. This dude here. This type of s### this n#### doing, I’m convinced he wants to die — and I don’t wish it on him or nothing like that — but I’m convinced he’s miserable in his body. He can’t look in the mirror.”

Fat Joe then referenced Tekashi 6ix9ine snitching on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods for a lesser sentence.

“Now the man snitched. Cool. Do you, whatever. I don’t like the taunting. I don’t know if he really did it,” Joe said, before adding, “I didn’t know what was going on. The crazy s### is when I talked to him in that interview, I talked to him off the air and he lied to me and told me, ‘Yo this is just an image. I’m frontin.’ He told me that in front of [former manager and Nine Trey Gangsta Blood] Shotti and them n#####. They was standing right there with him. ‘Yo Joe, I’m not really doing this. I’m not a gangster. This is all for promotion,’” he added. Check it out below.

Tekashi Says ““Fat Joe Is Miserable”

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine caught wind of the comments and responded, claiming Joe is envious of him and is promoting “fake news.”

“Fat Joe is jealous of 69,” the rainbow-haired rapper told TMZ. “69 has done more in his young career than Fat Joe has ever done in his long career. Fat Joe said I was miserable and want to die?” Tekashi 6ix9ine questioned. He added the bronx rapper is “miserable” and “wants to die” because he “doesn’t have half of what 69 has in money and cars.”

He concluded. “Fat Joe said I’m not a gangster, it was all for promotion? That’s fake news. What’s his proof that I ever said that? There is no proof. He’s lying.”