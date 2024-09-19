Federal Agent Compares Diddy To Jeffrey Epstein, Details Disturbing Evidence Seizure 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The agent claims Diddy’s alleged victims were “either barely legal, or barely illegal,” and often “clearly out of it” during “freak offs.”

Diddy was compared to Jeffrey Epstein by a federal agent who participated in the raid of his Miami beach home.

Details emerged about the trove of evidence discovered at the disgraced mogul’s residences. Feds seized over 90 electronic devices, cloud storage accounts, thumb drives, and a surveillance system during the raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

A Department of Homeland Security agent involved in the search of the Miami residence reportedly claimed Diddy is “as bad as” convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and described Diddy’s so-called sex rooms as being covered with hidden cameras.

The source also alleged Diddy’s infamous “freak offs” would last for days, often with Diddy watching remotely from another location.

“If you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle, including angles you wouldn’t have known about,” the DHS source told the New York Post.

“He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house,” the source added. “He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was.”

The federal source drew a parallel between Diddy and the late convicted child sex trafficker who hung himself in jail while awaiting trial on charges of running a vast sex trafficking empire.

“In my opinion, he’s as bad as Jeffrey Epstein. These women are young. Either barely legal, or barely illegal,” the source stated, adding that there is evidence that “some of the girls are clearly out of it while these men are having sex with them,” and others “didn’t feel like they were free to go.”

Judge Andrew Carter denied Diddy’s second request for bail on Wednesday (September 18).