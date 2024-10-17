Feds Did Not Find GHB In Diddy’s Baby Oil Stash, Despite Rumors  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Widespread reports claimed that Diddy’s massive baby oil haul seized during the DHS raids was laced with GHB.

Reports that federal agents seized baby oil laced with date rape drug GHB from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes are false.

On Wednesday (October 16), reports circulated that the massive 1,000 bottle stash of baby oil and lubricant found during the DHS raids was laced with GHB.

The claims appeared to stem from reports of civil lawsuits against the embattled mogul, alleging Diddy doused victims with oils or lotions containing the drug to debilitate them and make it easier to assault them.

However, the feds have not claimed the baby oil, allegedly used during Diddy’s “Freak Offs,” was laced with GHB or any drug.

Popular social media account lawyersforworkers debunked the “fake news” and called out other attorneys for repeating the allegations.

“People are reading this wrong and saying Diddy is cooked,” the attorney said in an Instagram video. “You would think if the feds found one bottle of GHB let alone a thousand when arresting a billionaire for human trafficking and alleged sex crimes that would have been the first thing they say every time they talk.”

He also slammed a fellow lawyer and content creator who uses the handle topdoglaw.

“This is completely false,” he added alongside a post claiming the allegations had been confirmed. “Completely reckless coming from a lawyer. If I were Diddy, I would sue.”

The lubricant haul dominated headlines following the federal raids in September. Social media users had a field day, lighting up the net with memes trolling the Bad Boy boss.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, downplayed the stash and didn’t believe it was as big as the feds claimed and said “Americans buy in bulk.”

“I don’t think it was 1,000,” Agnifilo said, adding, “I think it was a lot. I mean there is a Costco right down the street.”

Agnifilo’s statement prompted a Costco spokesperson to confirm baby oil is not sold at its U.S. locations.

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is slated to begin in May 2025.