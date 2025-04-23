Ferg Faces Backlash After Showing Support To Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ferg attempted to be an advocate for Kanye West, but not everyone was feeling it!

Ferg has shown his support for Kanye West, following the Chicago MC revealing a traumatic experience with a family member from his childhood, but his advocacy appears to be ruffling some feathers.

On Tuesday (April 22), Ferg tweeted a message directly at West after he confessed disturbing claims about giving his male cousin oral sex into his teenage years while promoting his new song “Cousin.”

In addition to giving West a pat on the back for speaking his alleged truth, he appeared to make an attempt to rationalize the bizarre behavior the “CARNIVAL” hitmaker has been exhibiting for months.

“Good for @kanyewest now you can be whole,” Ferg wrote in part. “When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother your a goat.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIwaJ73PUI_/

Last year, FERG released his album Darold and came to terms with the sexual abuse he faced as a child on the track “Pool” which captures the Harlem native recounting how an elder family friend groped him. While it appears as though West has yet to respond to Ferg’s message, multiple users on Twitter added their two cents in the thread of replies attached to the original tweet. The reactions range from supportive remarks to angry and insensitive insults.

One user wrote, “He’s not gonna suck you bro,” seemingly trolling Ferg’s message by referencing the snippet West released. Piggybacking on the previous tweet, an additional user wrote, “N#### congratulated Kanye for admitting to gargle on d####. What is life.”

Another user countered, adding, “Don’t listen to these people ferg you did something powerful…Compassion.”

Another individual directly called out Ferg’s theory that about why West began to “act out” by completely rejecting the idea that he has mental health issues.

“Act out?” the user questioned rhetorically. “Why everyone play him like he’s crazy? Y’all in the industry watch all the f### s### going on and don’t say anything or call anybody out.”

https://twitter.com/Giftaveli/status/1914459669113807208

Ferg wasn’t the only New York rapper to react to West’s controversial snippet featuring the mission. After trolling Joe Budden during the New York Knicks playoff game on April 21, 50 Cent seemingly slighted West in a caption of an Instagram post he shared.

“F### today man the Knicks lost, the pope died, and Kanye told us he sucked his cousin’s d!ck for 8 years,” 50 Cent wrote. “I’m going to bed early tomorrow gotta be a better day. @bransoncognac.”

Revisit the bombshell claims West made in the post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIt1Mu3RWhx/?img_index=1