Finesse2Tymes Eyes Collab With Moneybagg Yo But Admits Trust Is Gone 

Finesse2Tymes confirmed he’s no longer signed to Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang label but wants to collaborate on a joint EP.

Finesse2Tymes is opening up about his relationship with Moneybagg Yo, revealing he would love to work with him again, but he believes the trust is gone.

The Memphis natives have had a turbulent history, with Moneybagg Yo signing Finesse2Tymes to his Bread Gang label years after a public feud.

Finesse2Tymes takes full responsibility for the breakdown of their working relationship and wants to collaborate with Moneybagg Yo again. He believes they would light up the City of Memphis with a joint project.

During a recent livestream conversation, the “Back End” hitmaker confirmed that although he’s not signed to Moneybagg, there’s no bad blood between them.

“We ain’t leave on bad terms or nothing,” he explained. “It just ran its course. Somewhere down the line, I just got the word that it was a rap.”

Nonetheless, Finesse2Tymes has regrets, admitting, “I wish we could have still been in business though.”

He continued referencing their joint single. “Look at our one song, ‘Black Visa,’” he added. “Just look at it. I don’t think bro know how much it would mean to the industry for us to do a tape together, a EP. I don’t think bro know that.”

However, Finesse2Tymes conceded that Moneybagg Yo is likely reluctant to work with him again because of their last falling out.

“I believe bro be more focused on me as a person, my mental, like,” he said. “And he traumatized also because we done already been through a situation too and he probably think I still would get on that type of time.”

Finesse2Tymes insisted Moneybagg would be the one person he would never treat badly. “No matter how frustrated I got with him, no matter how frustrated he got with me, I’d never do that again,” he shared.

Finesse2Tymes Regrets Falling Out With Moneybagg Yo

Finesse2Tymes accepted complete accountability for “everything” that went wrong with Moneybagg Yo during a 2022 interview with “Big Facts.”

“No matter what we went through, when I sat back and analyzed… I was like ‘Damn, I was wrong,'” he said. “But time had to show me that I was wrong because I didn’t understand.”

Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2Tymes watch a clip from the interview at the end of the “Black Visa” music video. Check it out below.