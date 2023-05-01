First Week Sales Projections For Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman’ Are In

Grammy-nominated performer Jack Harlow dropped his third studio LP, Jackman, on April 28.
How is Jackman projected to do when it comes to first-week sales? According to HitsDailyDouble, Jack Harlow’s latest body of work will fall way short of his last opening week numbers.
Jackman is on pace to move 45,000-50,000 units in its first seven days of release. 2022’s Come Home the Kids Miss You debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 113,000 first-week units.
Come Home the Kids Miss You contained fifteen tracks and boasted a run time of 45 minutes. In contrast, the Jackman album features just ten tracks with a total run time of only 24 minutes.
Jack Harlow’s Thats What They All Say came out in December 2020. Thats What They All Say launched at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 51,000 units. Harlow’s debut studio LP ran for 42 minutes.
Come Home the Kids Miss You earned Jack Harlow a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit “First Class” scored a Best Melodic Rap Performance nomination at the same Grammy ceremony.
There has not been a large number of mainstream rap albums released in 2023 so far. No Hip Hop act has been able to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. Six Hip Hop projects led that chart in the first half of 2022.