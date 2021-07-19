First Week Sales Projections For Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Album Are In

The latest posthumous album from the late Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson came out on July 16. Faith followed 2020’s chart-topping Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

HitsDailyDouble has crunched the early numbers to determine the first-week sales projections for Pop Smoke’s Faith. According to the outlet, the project is predicted to move 110,000-120,000 units in its initial week of release.

That total is expected to be enough for Faith to land at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. If the HDD projections play out accurately, Pop Smoke will join Rod Wave, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Polo G, and Tyler, The Creator as Hip Hop artists to score a Number One album in 2021.

Last week, Victor Victor Worldwide label head Steven Victor revealed the title and release date for Pop Smoke’s second official album. The artist manager/record executive later posted a teaser video for Faith as well.

Faith includes features by Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Kodak Black, and others. Production was provided by beatmakers such as Rico Beats, Jahlil Beats, Kanye West, Jake One, The Neptunes, Tay Keith, and Swizz Beatz.

Pusha T’s verse on Pop Smoke’s “Tell The Vision” song went viral. On the track, King Push called Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost the best album of 2021 before Faith arrived on Friday. Kanye West is also credited as a feature on “Tell The Vision.”