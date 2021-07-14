Watch A Teaser Video For Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Album

Another posthumous Pop Smoke studio LP is coming. This Friday (July 16), Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records is releasing Faith by the late Brooklyn-bred rapper born Bashar Jackson.

Victor Victor Worldwide founder Steven Victor announced the album title and release date earlier this week. The New York City-raised record executive/artist manager returned to Instagram to post a teaser video for the upcoming body of work.

In the clip, Pop Smoke can be heard talking about his rise from being a local artist to becoming an established Hip Hop force. Additionally, Steven Victor revealed the official cover art for Faith.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon album dropped in 2020 after the rising rap star was murdered in Los Angeles on February 19. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 first-week units.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon made it back to the top spot of the Billboard 200 three months after its release. The project is still charting in the Top 20 and has spent a total of 53 weeks on the rankings of best-selling albums. Shoot for the Stars won Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Steven Victor and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson were responsible for putting Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon together. The deluxe edition included contributions from Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, Rowdy Rebel, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Tyga, Lil Tjay, King Combs, Fivio Foreign, Jamie Foxx, Gunna, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Burna Boy, and more.

Before his passing, Pop Smoke let loose several EPs as well as the Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo 2 commerical mixtapes. Meet the Woo 2 peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The RIAA has certified the tape with a Gold plaque. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon earned 2x-Platinum certification.