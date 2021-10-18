First-Week Sales Projections For Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ Are In

The YSL Records founder’s latest project is close to pulling in six figures.

Will Young Thug add another #1 album to his résumé? The Atlanta-raised rhymer dropped his Punk album on October 15, and industry forecasters crunched the numbers in order to project how well Thugger did commercially.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Young Thug’s Punk is on pace to move 85,000-95,000 units in its opening week. Previously, the YSL frontman moved 131,000 first-week units for 2019’s chart-topping So Much Fun.

Besides So Much Fun, Young Thug also reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year with the YSL compilation project Slime Language 2. Thug has six career Top 10 entries.

The 30-year-old recording artist currently finds his name in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. Young Thug’s contribution to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” earned the southerner his second #1 single on the Hot 100 before the collaboration slipped to #4.

It is currently not clear where Young Thug’s Punk will debut on the next Billboard 200 rankings. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy topped the latest chart for a fourth non-consecutive week with 94,000 units.

The final numbers for Punk could rise thanks to Young Thug serving as the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. He ran through the Punk tracks “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” for the late-night sketch comedy show.

Punk arrived on DSPs with guest features by Drake, Future, J. Cole, Gunna, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, and others. Additionally, the 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records release contained vocals by deceased artists Juice WRLD and Mac Miller.