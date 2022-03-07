First Weeks Sales Projections For King Von’s ‘What It Means To Be King’ Album Are In

Another project by Lil Durk’s deceased protégé is looking to open in the Top 10.

The Dayvon “King Von” Bennett Estate released What It Means To Be King on March 4. The late Chicago rapper’s posthumous studio LP will be the top debut on the Billboard 200.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the numbers for the first-week sales projections for next week’s chart. What It Means To Be King will amass 60,000 to 65,000 units in its first seven days of release.

What It Means To Be King features G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tee Grizzley, Dreezy, and more. Chopsquad DJ, Hitmaka, TM88, and others provided the production.

King Von dropped Welcome to O’Block in 2020. That project debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200 before jumping to #5 on the weekly rankings following Von’s death.

Besides Welcome to O’Block and What It Means To Be King, King Von’s discography also includes the Grandson, Vol. 1 and Levon James mixtapes. He also contributed to the Only the Family Involved compilation series.

King Von died after being shot outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. He was 26 years old.