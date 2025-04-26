Flo Milli Gives Birth, As Dad Talks Parenting In America

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop star Flo Milli introduced her newborn son Sixx, sharing her experience of first-time motherhood on social media.

Flo Milli welcomed her first child, announcing the birth of her son Sixx with producer G6reddot on April 25, 2025.

The Alabama-born Hip-Hop star shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of her newborn and asking her followers to look out for their “internet nephew.”

Meanwhile, G6reddot opened up about the emotional weight of fatherhood.

“Welcome my first born sixx. it’s not easy being a black father in America Dey already counting me out,” G6reddot said.

Flo Milli, 24, had initially brushed off pregnancy rumors in late 2024, attributing her changing appearance to bloating.

However, she officially confirmed she was expecting in November 2024 with a post on X.

Throughout her pregnancy, Flo Milli kept her audience updated, sharing moments from her lavish March 2025 baby shower with G6reddot.

Despite her doctor’s advice to rest, she performed at San Diego State University in March, just weeks before giving birth.

The arrival of baby Sixx coincided with the release of Flo Milli’s new single “Gripper,” featuring T-Pain, showcasing her commitment to balancing motherhood and her booming music career.