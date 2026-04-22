Foolio Murder Trial Opens With Four Defendants Facing Death Penalty

Foolio’s murder trial begins with four defendants facing death penalty charges in a case rooted in gang conflict and premeditated violence.

The four men accused of killing rapper Foolio are in court after their murder trial kicked off Wednesday in Tampa, where they are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with his 2024 death.

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy each face multiple charges, including conspiracy and attempted murder, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for all four defendants.

The Jacksonville rapper, whose real name was Charles Jones, was 26 years old when he got ambushed outside a Tampa Holiday Inn in June 2024 while celebrating his birthday.

Prosecutors say the killing wasn’t random but rather a calculated hit stemming from an ongoing gang conflict between rival crews.

The state’s case rests on surveillance footage showing five people dressed entirely in black carrying firearms around the hotel, waiting for their target before opening fire on the vehicle where Foolio sat in the passenger seat.

Chance is accused of tracking Foolio’s movements that night, while Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy are alleged to be the actual shooters who carried out the ambush.

A fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was already convicted of manslaughter in October 2025 after being found guilty of acting as a lookout and helping her boyfriend plan the attack.

The prosecution’s evidence includes cell phone data, witness testimony, and surveillance video showing the coordinated nature of the assault.

The case represents a significant moment in the ongoing legal battles surrounding Foolio’s death, with the trial expected to last several weeks as attorneys present their cases to a seated jury.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw previously described the shooting as looking “like a movie,” emphasizing that despite its cinematic quality, these were real lives being destroyed.

The death penalty remains on the table for all four defendants as the trial moves forward.